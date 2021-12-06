Kiefer, Thirdy entered in B.League All-Star Skills Challenge

BROTHERS Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena are bracing for a busy week in the B.League All-Star festivities in Okinawa as they see action in the Skills Challenge.

The Ravena siblings will be part of the seven-man cast in the midseason exhibition.

Also competing in the contest are Yuki Togashi of the Chiba Jets, Yuma Fujii of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, Takumi Saito of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, Asahi Tajima of the Ibaraki Robots, and Tatsuya Suzuki of the Kyoto Hannaryz.

Kiefer of the Shiga Lakestars and Thirdy of the San-En NeoPhoenix are also set to team up for the Asia All-Stars in the Jan. 14 event at Okinawa Arena.

Kobe Paras will see action in the dunk contest.

Kobe Paras of the Niigata Albirex will try to show his athleticism in the Dunk Contest against Alvark Tokyo's Sebas Saiz and the Ryukyu Golden Kings pair of Koh Flippin and Dwayne Evans.

Ibaraki Robots' Javi Gomez de Liano will compete in the Three-Point Contest against the league's top gunslingers Kosuke Kanamaru (Shimane Susanoo Magic), Naoto Tsuji (Hiroshima Dragonflies), Ryuichi Kishimoto (Ryukyu Golden Kings), Yosuke Karino (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Takatoshi Furukawa (Akita Northern Happinets), Masaaki Morikawa (Yokohama B-Corsairs).

