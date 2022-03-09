Report: Terrence Romeo named in complaint over bad check, suspicious investment

A CASE of bad eggs?

Terrence Romeo has been named in a formal complaint as investors in a poultry business the SMB star is allegedly involved in. According to a 24 Oras report, they said that Romeo was spotted in events promoting the business.

“Mario”, one of the investors, also showed GMA News’ Emil Sumangil a bounced check worth at least P8 million with the name “Terrence Bill V. Romeo” on it.

According to Mario, whose full identity was hidden in the interview, he had invested P10 million in a poultry business that promised 25 percent growth every month.

“Noong mga unang buwan okay po sila pero noong tumagal nagkaroon po ng delays,” Mario related.

Mario also reported seeing Romeo at “star-studded” promotional events and farm tours.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Investors file formal complaint against Terrence Romeo

Romeo also apparently left his mobile phone number with the investors, who have already filed a formal complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation.

Continue reading below ↓

Another distraught investor named “Barbie” tearfully told Sumangil that she had invested P50,000 in the venture. However, fellow teachers at her job chipped in for a total fund of P2 million that they poured into the business.

“Kahit ibalik lang po yung capital ng mga tao yun lang naman po inaano ko sa kanila para hindi magkaroon ng siraan, hindi magkaroon ng problema ‘yun po kasi nagtiwala po kami,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.