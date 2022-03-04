COLUMN: Wright, Terrence, Mikey impressed OJ the most

CHICAGO - The small stuff and the things he can't control never worry Orlando Johnson.

Such a pragmatic outlook in life is the reason why the decorated former NBA player will leave the Philippines tonight with a giant smile on his face despite his abbreviated stint as an import for San Miguel Beer in the ongoing Governor's Cup.

"I had a great time. I enjoyed playing for them and I made some good friends along the way," the 6-foot-5, 220-pound bundle of infectious joy told me during a telephone interview on Thursday night from his Linden Suites crib in Manila.

He had just returned from a two-day swing in Boracay where he inhaled the sights while being pampered at the swanky Discovery Shores, a popular landing spot where a night's stay could fetch up to a cool $400 a night.

Living in a suitcase while playing pro basketball in places such as China, Russia, and Lebanon, among other ports, Johnson welcomed the down time that allowed him to shoot the breeze under the searing sun with some fine sand gathering beneath his feet.

A California native who now lives in Las Vegas, Bora felt a little bit like home for Johnson who played college ball at Loyola Marymount and the University of California in Santa Barbara.

After signing a contract to join San Miguel late last December, OJ admits feeling "surprised" at being replaced by his friend, Shabazz Muhammad who is also a former NBA player.

BUT HE HARBORS NEITHER HARD FEELINGS NOR REGRETS.

"It happens. That's just the nature of our business," he said.

Once he gets to his home base, Las Vegas, Orlando plans to spend some precious time with his girlfriend, Edna, a gentle, beautiful soul with African American and Korean roots.

A call to his agent, Bill Neff, is also on tap as Orlando plots what his next move would be and where in the world his talents will take him to next.

Orlando Johnson is also a licensed personal trainer.

Having played there for 103 games, the NBA is still a viable option for the 36th pick of the 2012 draft. All he needs is a break, perhaps a 10-day contract to showcase his skills and find a permanent home where he can contribute.

It's a simplistic, realistic concept given that Orlando is actively on the radar of NBA executives after productive stints with the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Orlando, after all, is a dude who once shared the now-defunct Oracle Arena court with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson last March 14, 2016 and acquitted himself well with 5 points on 2-of-5 shooting off the bench.

After a rare hiccup where he scored just 12 points and 5 rebounds in San Miguel's 96-81 loss to TNT last February 16, Orlando came roaring back with 54 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists that gave the Beermen back-to-back wins over Phoenix and Ginebra.

THERE IS NO QUESTION THAT OJ, AT AGE 32, CAN STILL HOOP AT AN ELITE LEVEL.

Although his second tour of duty in Philippines lasted all but three games, Johnson is still grateful to have seen some of the happy, familiar faces of old friends.

When asked which player impressed him the most this time around, he blurted the name "Matthew Wright" without even the slightest pause. Mikey Williams was honorably mentioned, so was that stud, Terrence Romeo.

Tim Cone got Orlando's seal of approval as a "legend." He also had a high regard for Topex Robinson of Phoenix Super LPG.

FUN FACTS. While waiting for his next hoops call-up, Orlando doesn't stay idle. He actually has another job as a personal trainer. I can only imagine the surprise of some clients once they realize that their trainer is actually a legit former NBA player.

His modest house in trendy, high-end Summerlin, a few minutes drive from the famous strip. is close to a Filipino restaurant. Orlando has a special affinity for lumpia and pancit.

He hopes to come back soon and play in the PBA.

I'm sure San Miguel fans are looking forward to that, too.

