Before first teaser hits on July 7, take a look at these Slam Dunk movie posters

SLAM DUNK is back.

The movie’s social media account is hyping up the big screen debut of the classic manga and anime series with some classy lineart posters of the cast.

Ryota Miyagi, Mitsui Hisashi, and Kaede Rukawa get the headshot treatment in a trio of just-released posters on the film’s social media accounts.

The movie’s official name was also revealed — The First Slam Dunk — as well as a December 3, 2022 release date.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

More posters were also seen in this and several other photos posted on Twitter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Slam Dunk movie teaser drops in two days

The first teaser video will be released on July 7, at 7:00 p.m. Japan time, on Toei Animation’s YouTube channel.

The movie will be written and directed by none other than series creator Inoue Takehiko, who first serialized the manga in Weekly Shōnen Jump back in 1990. The anime series, also released that decade, became many Pinoy fans' first touchstone with the sport. Marc Pingris himself got his “Pinoy Sakuragi” nickname from the series’ main character.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.