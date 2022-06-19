Dating and Relationships

Baby no. 3 on the way! Marc Pingris gets Father's Day sweet surprise

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
ON FATHERS' Day, the Pinoy Sakuragi announced that he's about be a father once again,

Marc Pingris shared the news on Instagram today, June 19, showing off an ultrasound photo of baby number three. In the background, wife Danica Sotto-Pingris is holding her belly.

"Happy father's day to me!!!" he wrote in the caption. "Thank you Lord for another blessing! Sa lahat ng mga daddy, happy fathers' day po sa inyo! #3 #pinoysakuragi #myqueen."

    The baby is the couple's third, after Michael and Caela.

    Gabe Norwood, Terrence Romeo, Troy Rosario, and Sol Mercado were spotted in the comments section, airing their congratulations and well-wishes to the pregnant couple.

