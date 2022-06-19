Baby no. 3 on the way! Marc Pingris gets Father's Day sweet surprise

ON FATHERS' Day, the Pinoy Sakuragi announced that he's about be a father once again,

Marc Pingris shared the news on Instagram today, June 19, showing off an ultrasound photo of baby number three. In the background, wife Danica Sotto-Pingris is holding her belly.

"Happy father's day to me!!!" he wrote in the caption. "Thank you Lord for another blessing! Sa lahat ng mga daddy, happy fathers' day po sa inyo! #3 #pinoysakuragi #myqueen."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Happy Father's Day to Marc Pingris

Continue reading below ↓

The baby is the couple's third, after Michael and Caela.

Gabe Norwood, Terrence Romeo, Troy Rosario, and Sol Mercado were spotted in the comments section, airing their congratulations and well-wishes to the pregnant couple.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.