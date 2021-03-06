Taguig installs bollards at Bayani Road bike lane

THE City Government of Taguig recently installed bollards for its bike lane along Bayani Road as part of its programs to ensure safety among cyclists passing through the area.

The installation was made on Wednesday in the route usually passed by cyclists going to the Bonifacio Global City and the Taguig City proper.

“This is part of the city's initiative to make our streets safer and more accessible for non-motorized transportation such as bicycles. The City remains committed to ensure that motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians are able to move within the city safely and faster,” it said on its Facebook page.

Cyclists who frequently pass the route lauded the effort of the local government to install more bike lanes in the city. Aside from Bayani Road, C6 Road and the BGC vicinity also has a dedicated lane for cyclists.

The city also passed the ‘Bike-Friendly Taguig Ordinance’ in June of last year in an effort to increase bike-friendly areas within the city.