The most bike friendly cities in the metro? Pasig, San Juan

COMMUTERS pedaling around these cities on two wheels will likely agree: Pasig and San Juan are the two most bike-friendly LGUs in Metro Manila.

The two cities bested ten other LGU nominees in the first-ever Mobility Awards, which recently announced the winners in an hour-long livestream held this morning.

ALL ABOUT BIKE COMMUTING ALL ABOUT BIKE COMMUTING

The competition, organized by a coalition of NGOs, determined the winners after a validation period where panelists on bikes rode across the streets in field visits to the nominated local government units, taking photos and videos. They also surveyed crowd-submitted photos.

Pasig got an overall score of 83 percent, thanks to the presence of bike-friendly infrastructure. The judges also took a a look at the city's implementation of multiple pro-cycling programs, policies, and plans.

“This is just the beginning for Pasig. Through this, we hope to inspire and collaborate with others to build more sustainable and inclusive cities,” said Robert Anthony Siy, head of the Pasig Transport Office, in the livestreamed ceremony. (Pasig’s Transport Office was also one of the three gold award winners for Top Bike-Friendly Workplace.)

Continue reading below ↓

San Juan, meanwhile, got a score of 76 percent.

“I also bike every day,” said San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora in a prerecorded message. “It’s part of my daily routine to join the police bike patrols, to go around the city, because you see your city in a new perspective when you ride a bike.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marikina City did not quite make the cut for the Gold awards, but garnered a score of 71 percent for third place.

The City of Manila also won in the special People's Choice category, garnering the most number of online votes for the bike-friendly city category.

In addition, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay, SM Marikina, and Bonifacio Global City in Taguig were honored for being the most bike-friendly commercial establishments.

In a statement, the organizers explained the reason why they set up the Mobility Awards, saying, “The 88 percent [of people who do not own cars] should be the priority, not the 12 percent who have at least one car. Local leaders with the private sector should promote active mobility, or walking and cycling, and improve public transport for the majority.”

Continue reading below ↓

Here’s the full list of winners:

Most Bike-Friendly Cities

Pasig (Gold)

San Juan (Gold)

Marikina (Silver)

Most Bike-Friendly Commercial Establishments

SM Mall of Asia (Gold)

SM Marikina (Gold)

Bonifacio High Street (Silver)

Most Bike-Friendly Workplaces

Pasig Transport (Gold)

Government Service Insurance System, Pasay City (Gold)

The Medical City, Ortigas (Gold)

Padyak! Power to the People Awards winners (for outstanding cyclist riders)

Mr. Joy Habana, GrabFood

Ms. Maria Gepayo, Foodpanda

Mr. Sebastian Cantero, Padyak Padala

Padyak! Distinction Awards winners (for more outstanding cyclist riders)

Makatao Award: Mr. Jonnel Tomlod, Foodpanda

Masikap Award: Mr. Ernest John Mediana, GrabFood

Maasahan Award: Mr. Helbert Ariola, Gofer

People’s Choice Award winners (with the most number of votes)

City: City of Manila

Workplace: Government Service Insurance System, Pasay City

Establishment: SM Mall of Asia