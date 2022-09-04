Fans salute superheroic Jayson Castro, call for 'Last Dance' in Gilas

WHEN THE dust settled and all was said and done, fans also saluted the valiant efforts of a team that swung for the fences, despite being shorthanded in every way.
At a Philippine Cup finals sudden death, TNT Tropang Giga were felled by a mighty San Miguel, with the Beermen steamrolling over a team that had no head coach in the sidelines, many key players sidelined by injuries, and a hapless Poy Erram ejected in the first half.
Much of the applause was reserved for Jayson Castro, who led the way for Tropang Giga with 32 points, despite having suffered an ankle injury two games before. As his name trended on Twitter, many fans even suggested that Gilas call him back for service in a "Last Dance"-style farewell tour at next year's Fiba World Cup.
Our hero the Blur
One more shot in Gilas for Jayson Castro?
What ifs for the team
Fans were asking, though: Where was Mikey?
