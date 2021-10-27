‘Maybe he could make his own sequel’: Squid Game director responds to LeBron

AN OFF-THE-CUFF remark LeBron James made to Anthony Davis after a preseason press revealed the Lakers superstar’s thoughts on the very popular Squid Game series on Netflix — and it turns out that King James didn’t like that ending.

“I know they’ll start it off with a Season 2 but, like, get on the f--king flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?” said James to AD.

LeBron’s comment reached the ears of Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Squid Game director responds to LeBron

“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that,” said Hwang in a phone interview with The Guardian. “I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel.”

The Korean director added, with perhaps a bit of snark: "I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Squid Game is turning out to be Netflix’s most popular show to date, with at least 111 million accounts tuning in to watch within 17 days of its launch.

James tweeted his own disbelief at Hwang’s response.

“This can’t be real right??!! I hope not,” wrote LeBron, followed by multiple laughing emoji.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hwang talked more about the stresses of bringing the hit series to life. Even when Netflix had already given the green light for a series that had been in gestation for more than a decade, filming Squid Game was so stressful, he said, that Hwang lost six teeth in the process.

“It was physically, mentally and emotionally draining. I kept having new ideas and revising the episodes as we were filming so the amount of work multiplied.”

