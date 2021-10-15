LeBron James gives his two cents on last scene in ‘Squid Game’

AS THE Lakers were wrapping up a preseason post-game conference, LeBron James and Anthony Davis briefly chatted about Squid Game.

Press mics were still on, though, so reporters were able to catch every word of their exchange.

The South Korean series is currently the biggest show on Netflix, and it’s refreshing to hear what these two basketball superstars have to say about a piece of pop culture that’s dominating the globe.

It turns out that LBJ did not like that ending. (SPOILER alert for those who didn’t see the show.)

LeBron James on Squid Game ending

“I didn’t like the ending, though,” said James to AD. “I know they’ll start it off with a Season 2 but, like, get on the f--king flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?”

You can even imagine LeBron James doing this to Gi-hun.

With 111 million accounts watching, Netflix recently declared Squid Game as their most successful series at launch.

