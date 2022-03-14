Sol Mercado now engaged to beauty queen Sandra Lemonon

SOL MERCADO is now engaged to former Miss Universe PH candidate Sandra Lemonon.
The PBA free agent, who last played for NorthPort Batang Pier, posted a photo of themselves, with a huge diamond ring on the beauty queen's finger.
"Everything that is YOU @sandralemonon, is all I ever needed! [Two hearts, one soul]" Mercado wrote on Instagram on Monday morning.
To infinity, vows Sol Mercado fiance
Lemonon initially shared the news on Sunday night, saying: "[To infinity] with you. I love you."
They first went public about their relationship September of last year.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.