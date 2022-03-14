Dating and Relationships

Sol Mercado now engaged to beauty queen Sandra Lemonon

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Sol Mercado on IG

SOL MERCADO is now engaged to former Miss Universe PH candidate Sandra Lemonon.

The PBA free agent, who last played for NorthPort Batang Pier, posted a photo of themselves, with a huge diamond ring on the beauty queen's finger.

"Everything that is YOU @sandralemonon, is all I ever needed! [Two hearts, one soul]" Mercado wrote on Instagram on Monday morning.

    To infinity, vows Sol Mercado fiance

    Lemonon initially shared the news on Sunday night, saying: "[To infinity] with you. I love you."

    They first went public about their relationship September of last year.

