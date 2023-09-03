LOOK: Senators take West PH Sea fight to sidelines of Gilas-China game

PHILIPPINE senators drew curious looks at the sidelines of the Gilas Pilipinas-China game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday night.

Senate President Migs Zubiri and Senators Bato Dela Rosa, Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, and Bong Go sat courtside for Gilas' final game in the 2023 Fiba World Cup, which also happened to be against its fiercest rival.

The game, of course, gained added spice, happening amid the heated territorial dispute between the two countries over the West Philippine Sea.

Some of the senators made sure the matter didn't go unnoticed, showing up for the game wearing shirts with 'West PH Sea' emblazoned at the front in big, bold letters.

LOOK:

PHOTO: Contributed photo

The senators were also the most animated at the sidelines as the Philippines, led by Jordan Clarkson and Rhenz Abando, put away a 96-75 victory before delirious fans to end a troubled campaign on a winning note.

As always, netizens had the final say in the discourse. This meme included.

Moreover, the senators' profound choice of clothing from the sidelines drew mixed reactions from Gilas fans online.

