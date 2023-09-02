Gilas drubs China to end rocky World Cup campaign on high note

JORDAN Clarkson waxed hot during a pivotal third quarter and Gilas Pilipinas finally picked up a victory in its final game at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, defeating China, 96-75, on Saturday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Clarkson struck hard in the third quarter, hitting five three-pointers during a critical run to the delight of a 11,080 fans that braved the rains to see the home side finish a generally disappointing campaign on a high note.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Clarkson finished with 24 of his 34 points in the third quarter as Gilas got a measure of consolation for closing the tournament with a rare win against its long-time Asian rival while snapping a nine-game losing streak in the World Cup.

Prior to Saturday, Gilas’ last victory was in 2014 when the Philippines also closed the tournament with a win over Senegal in Seville, Spain.

Clarkson also got some help in the game, which turned out to be the last for Chot Reyes as Gilas coach as he announced his decision moments after the win.

Rhenz Abando had 14 points and five rebounds including a three as well in that key third quarter. Kai Sotto added 12 points and six rebounds, while Dwight Ramos chipped in 11 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Clarkson’s performance though was the highlight of the match.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Trailing by two, Gilas went on the barrage of points, finishing the third with a 30-3 burst to take a 73-51 lead. The Utah Jazz guard scored 20 points in one fiery four-minute stretch during that breakaway.

The gap eventually swelled to 25, the biggest advantage in the game.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO



The scores:

Philippines (96) – Clarkson 34, Abando 14, Sotto 12, Ramos 11, Fajardo 9, Pogoy 7, Edu 5, Thompson 4, Ravena 0, Aguilar 0.

China (75) – Li 17, Zhang 13, Hu 12, Zhao J. 12, Hu 10, Zhu 5, Zhou 2, Cui 2, Fu 2, Zhao J. 0.

Quarterscores: 16-16; 39-40; 73-51; 96-75.