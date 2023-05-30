LOOK: Obstacle course racing medalist stars in hit McDo ad

MULTIPLE-TIME Southeast Asian Games medalist Kaizen Dela Serna continued to make headlines weeks after the obstacle racing events wrapped up in the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh earlier this month.

This time, Dela Serna captured the hearts of many as she starred in a now-viral advertisement for McDonald’s.

In the minute-long commercial, Dela Serna is featured as a member of the restaurant crew, accommodating a skateboard-riding customer, portrayed by Andrea Mahinay, ordering multiple times via the drive-thru lane.

WATCH:

The national athlete is later shown in regular clothes, seemingly off work already, giving Mahinay an ice cream cone.

“Ma’am, dessert niyo po,” Dela Serna says.

“Baka matunaw.” she adds coyly.

The commercial has since drawn positive reactions on social media, particularly from the LGBTQ+ community for its queer subtext.

Of note, the advertisement was released a couple of days before Pride Month begins in June.

The 3-time World Obstacle Record Holder recently won silver in the OCR 100-meter women competition in Cambodia.

Back in the 2019 SEA Games, Dela Serna won the gold in the Team Assist 400-meter event.