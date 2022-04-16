Pinoy ninjas reset Guinness World Record in obstacle course race

MARK Julius Rodelas and Kaizen dela Serna set the Guinness World Record in the 100-meter male and female Obstacle Course Racing held recently at the Arcovia City course in Pasig.

Pinoy ninjas set Guinness World Record

Rodelas and Dela Serna bested the field with new record times of 27.12 seconds and 39.42 seconds, respectively.

The two Filipino ninjas surpassed the previous world records of Kevin Pascua (29.20) and Rochelle Suarez (49.70) registered during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where Obstacle Course was held at the Filinvest City course in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Both Rodelas and Dela Serna are members of the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) national team.

Dela Serna was a gold medalist in the 400-meter team assist during the SEA Games in the country three years ago, while Rodelas won bronze in the men’s 100 meter event won by Pascua.

American World Guinness Book of Records adjudicator Justin Patterson was present to certify the new mark and handed both Rodelas and Dela Serna their certificates of recognition in the presence of POSF president Atty. Al Agra.

The duo of Przemyslav Janczuk and Jakub Zawitoski of Poland finished second and third, respectively with clockings of 28.11 seconds and 30.87 seconds.

Janczuk is the current European record holder in the 100 meter Obstacle Course Racing.

Meanwhile, Precious Cabuya placed second with a time of 40.02 and Mhilky Mae Tejares third with 44.68 seconds in the distaff side.

