LOOK: Military, police implement 'hard lockdown' in Sampaloc

LAW enforcement frontliners maintained peace and order within Sampaloc while the Manila district was under “hard lockdown” for two days.

Military and police personnel hardly encountered resistance while roaming around the empty streets as most residents followed protocol.

The hard lockdown has been lifted Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Check out the scenes captured by SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño.



PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

