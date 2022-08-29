Rousing Gilas win leaves netizens divided

CONGRATULATIONS POURED in for Gilas after a dominant win. But even so, it was not enough to quell some fans’ worries about the national team.

Gilas routed Saudi Arabia, 84-46, providing a much-needed tonic after their defeat against Lebanon last week. The fact that it happened on home court was icing on the cake. In front of 19,829 fans, the PH team put on a show against the hapless KSA, with Jordan Clarkson leading the pack with 23 points.

Online, ‘Gilas Pilipinas’ hit the PH Twitter trending charts, as expected. But amidst the expected congratulations are fans still concerned about the national team’s direction… and leadership.

These fans take potshots

Some also came to the team’s defense

Coach Chot negativity is out of line, say players… and netizens

Presidential presence was also divisive

You guys did your country proud!

