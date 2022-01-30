Ronda Rousey returns, wins Royal Rumble

RONDA Rousey came back with a bang, and earned herself a main event match at WrestleMania in April.

The inaugural UFC Women's Bantamweight World Champion made her shocking return to WWE and won the women's Royal Rumble match Sunday (Manila time) in St. Louis.

Entering at no. 28, Rousey got five eliminations and last threw SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to book her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ronda Rousey is back in the WWE

This is her first appearance since WrestleMania 35 back in 2019 where she lost her Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match which also involved Flair.

Continue reading below ↓

She has been out of the ring since and gave birth to a baby girl in September last year.

Now, Rousey can call the shots on who she wants to challenge at WrestleMania as she aims to win another championship in WWE.

Aside from Rousey, the women's Royal Rumble match also had plenty of surprises, led by Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James. It's an unprecedented moment with WWE acknowledging and even allowing a champion from another promotion to appear in one of their top events of the year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.