WWE champ Big E steals show in hard-hitting Fury-Wilder trilogy

FROM one world heavyweight champion to another.

Reigning WWE Champion Big E was front and center and wasn't shy in lending his voice to further hype up the blockbuster bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Sunday (Manila time).

He provided the backdrop for the hard-hitting main event that will follow, introducing the two gladiators in a taped video that was shown just before the ring bell for the main event.

Look:

Fury-Wilder bout a good day for Big E

At the end of it all, it was the Gypsy King who stood tall over the Bronze Bomber as Fury knocked Wilder out with a devastating right in the 11th round to take this thrilling trilogy.

It was an impressive performance from the British champion, who survived being knocked down twice in round four to assert his might and retain the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

As for Big E, that capped off an amazing day for the champ which also saw him fire up his alma mater Iowa en route to its Hawkeyes football team taking the 23-20 win over Penn State to stay unbeaten in six games.

Truly, it's good to be the champ.

