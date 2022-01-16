Robots make presence felt in Winter Olympics

ROBOTS are indeed taking over the world. Well, for the sporting world, at least.

AI technology will be used in delivering the food to the athletes and those who will be inside the bubble for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing come February.

From the cooking to the delivery, robots will be in full control inside the Olympic canteen.

In some cases, food will be lowered by these robots from the ceiling as individuals eat in tables with plastic barriers inside the food hall.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) are imposting stricter protocols for the Games, with those entering the bubble required to be fully vaccinated (or have a valid medical exemption) and will have to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival.

Unlike in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, though, fans will be allowed to watch the events, although those are only limited to Chinese residents.

Asa Miller will be lone Pinoy representative to Winter Olympics

Alpine skier Asa Miller will be the lone Filipino representative in Beijing as he will compete in the men's giant slalom and men's slalom events at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in Yanqing.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, with other zones set in Yanqing District and Zhangjiakou City from Feb. 4 to 20.

It's such a pity that basketball isn't held in the Winter Olympics as Japanese robot CUE 5 would've felt at home.

