Japan's basketball-shooting robot steals show in Olympics

REMEMBER the basketball-shooting robot we reported about last year?

Looks like it made it to the Olympics.

Toyota Motors unveiled a newer version of its AI-powered, basketball-playing robot as CUE 5 drained free throws and threes during the halftime of the USA-France game on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena.

But its most impressive swish of 'em all? One from halfcourt.

Smooth like butter, as they say.

CUE 5 is already the fifth-generation of this robot. It took to halftime wearing a Tokyo 2020 uniform with jersey number 95.

Like its past iterations, its number is a play on the robot's name, with the number 9 pronounced as "kyuu" in Nihongo.

CUE 5 debuts in the Olympics

According to Business Insider, "The machine uses an array of sensors on its body to map its shots out depending on its distance from the basket. It then adjusts its hands accordingly to try lining up the so-called 'perfect shot.'"

And as expected, it has garnered its fair share of new fans — so much so that it merited its own scouting report.

Of course, CUE 5's pinpoint accuracy led to inevitable swipes against Ben Simmons.

And many couldn't help but think that this might just be Kawhi Leonard's way of having fun.

It truly is a captivating sight to watch... well, until it takes over the world.

For now though: Steph Curry who?

