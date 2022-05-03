Rivero's Buckets of Hope fundraising closes in on P140K

RICCI Rivero's season-long Buckets of Hope commitment continues to grow following the end of the eliminations this UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

The committed pledge of the senior guard, who has averaged 13.07 points through 14 games, has now grown to P139,800 — all of which will be donated to UP Ikot Drivers.

That amount comes from Rivero's 183 total points this season (with Rivero donating P250 per point), Virtual Playground's matching that pledge, as well as the UP College of Human Kinetics dean Kiko Diaz and sponsor Debbie Tolentino donating P50 per point.

The Sagitarian Food Industry of Isabela has also added P30,000m to the donation, hiking the total to nearly P140,000.

Ricci Rivero will continue fundraising for UP Ikot drivers

Rivero promises to continue this initiative through the Final Four with the Fighting Maroons ending the preliminaries as the second-seed with their 12-2 record.

UP, armed with a twice-to-beat incentive, will face La Salle in the semifinals starting on Wednesday.

