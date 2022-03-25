Every point Ricci Rivero makes in last playing year will add P250 to jeepney drivers group

IN HIS final year with the UP Fighting Maroons, Ricci Rivero is pledging help to the drivers that ply the routes of the venerable university institution known as the Ikot jeepneys.

Every point made will add P250 to a fund that will help out these drivers, whose livelihood was hit hard by pandemic restrictions.

It’s an advocacy that Rivero and his family had already started over the past few months — one which he hopes will grow even bigger with this pledge. “Marami po sa kanila may pamilya na sinusuportahan, at sa pagpasada po kumukuha ng pangkabuhayan,” explained the guard, who himself dabbled in showbiz during the long UAAP break.





He went on, “Noong nawala po ang face-to-face classes at public transport, sobra pong laking kawalan nun para sa kanila. Kaya po naisip ko po na i-offer sa kanila yung final year ko po para mas makatulong ako kahit paano. Sabay po kaming magbabalik sa kanya-kanya naming biyahe para pagsilbihan ang UP!”

Ricci Rivero management will also match pledge

Rivero’s agent, Charlie Dy, was so impressed with the advocacy that Virtual Playground Management committed itself to matching whatever funds Rivero will raise via his bucket-making — effectively doubling the money raised for a campaign the UP guard is calling “RR25 Buckets of Hope.”

“It’s our way to also give back to the UP community as well as encourage Ricci to perform his best on his final year,” said Dy.

Rivero is one of the few veterans left from the promising UP squad that exited UAAP Season 82, and is expected to take on a leadership role in a retooled team headed by new coach Goldwin Monteverde.

