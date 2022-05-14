Dating and Relationships

'Teka lang kinikilig ako': Ricci responds to Andrea's congratulations

by from the web
2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: (From Left) UAAP Images, Andrea Brillantes/Instagram

RICCI'S got a ring for Andrea… a championship ring, that is.

On Instagram, Andrea Brillantes posted a couple picture with boyfriend (and newly minted UAAP champ) Ricci Rivero. And even Andrea was proudly wearing a Fighting Maroons jersey.

"Congrats champ!!" she wrote in her caption.

In the comments, Rivero replied, "teka lang kinikilig ako."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Andrea Brillantes happy for boyfriend Ricci Rivero

    She also posted shots of a placard she held up during the game, which read, "Eto na ang exciting part."

    In a long range shot of the celebrating Maroons, she also held up finger hearts in the foreground.

    Winning a championship in his last playing year, Rivero scored nine points in the historic UP-ADMU Game Three yesterday night, capping off a long, 36-year quest for a UAAP title.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Early on this season, Rivero and Brillantes became a couple via a highly publicized proposal from the UP guard.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (From Left) UAAP Images, Andrea Brillantes/Instagram

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again