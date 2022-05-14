'Teka lang kinikilig ako': Ricci responds to Andrea's congratulations

RICCI'S got a ring for Andrea… a championship ring, that is.
On Instagram, Andrea Brillantes posted a couple picture with boyfriend (and newly minted UAAP champ) Ricci Rivero. And even Andrea was proudly wearing a Fighting Maroons jersey.
"Congrats champ!!" she wrote in her caption.
In the comments, Rivero replied, "teka lang kinikilig ako."
Andrea Brillantes happy for boyfriend Ricci Rivero
She also posted shots of a placard she held up during the game, which read, "Eto na ang exciting part."
In a long range shot of the celebrating Maroons, she also held up finger hearts in the foreground.
Winning a championship in his last playing year, Rivero scored nine points in the historic UP-ADMU Game Three yesterday night, capping off a long, 36-year quest for a UAAP title.
Early on this season, Rivero and Brillantes became a couple via a highly publicized proposal from the UP guard.
