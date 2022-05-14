'Teka lang kinikilig ako': Ricci responds to Andrea's congratulations

RICCI'S got a ring for Andrea… a championship ring, that is.

On Instagram, Andrea Brillantes posted a couple picture with boyfriend (and newly minted UAAP champ) Ricci Rivero. And even Andrea was proudly wearing a Fighting Maroons jersey.

"Congrats champ!!" she wrote in her caption.

In the comments, Rivero replied, "teka lang kinikilig ako."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Andrea Brillantes happy for boyfriend Ricci Rivero

She also posted shots of a placard she held up during the game, which read, "Eto na ang exciting part."

In a long range shot of the celebrating Maroons, she also held up finger hearts in the foreground.

Winning a championship in his last playing year, Rivero scored nine points in the historic UP-ADMU Game Three yesterday night, capping off a long, 36-year quest for a UAAP title.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Early on this season, Rivero and Brillantes became a couple via a highly publicized proposal from the UP guard.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.