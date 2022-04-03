Ricci Rivero raises P31.5K for UP Ikot drivers through four games

RICCI Rivero has already raised a total of P31,500 for his Buckets of Hope initiative through the first four games of the season.

After a week of action, the shifty University of the Philippines guard ranked second in scoring and led the Fighting Maroons with his average of 15.8 points per game and totalling to 63 points.

Multiplying those points to his pledge of P250 per point and that amounts to P15,750. But, as promised, his management agency Virtual Playground pledged to match the money raised for the campaign.

Ricci Rivero hopes Buckets of Hope campaign will get bigger

Mark Salamat of Virtual Playground said that more parties have shared their intentions to match the pledge as the group hopes to see the pot get bigger for the benefit of the UP Ikot Drivers Association.

Rivero is expected to ramp up the donation as UP continues its UAAP Season 84 campaign.

The Fighting Maroons currently sit at joint second place with their 3-1 record, tied with La Salle.

