Ricci Rivero formally turns over P200K donation to UP Ikot drivers

RICCI Rivero didn't just help the University of the Philippines capture the UAAP Season 84 crown, he also backed up his promise to help the community.

The graduating guard turned over a P200,000 donation to the UP Ikot Drivers Association on Friday as the culmination of his Buckets of Hope initiative.

Ricci Rivero gives back

"When I committed to UP four years ago at nakita ko kung gaano ako kainit tinanggap ng buong community, pinangako ko sa sarili ko na makabawi sa kanila sa kahit paanong paraan," he said.

"Napakarami na pong nangyari sa mga nagdaang taon. Marami na din po ang naibato sa akin, but despite those mixed reactions that I faced, one thing remained constant, at yun ay ang laging mangibabaw lamang ang pasasalamat sa kanilang pagmamahal. Isa po itong 'Buckets of Hope' sa aking maliit na paraan para po masuklian ang kanilang suporta. Sana po makatulong kahit paano sa kanilang mga pamilya."

Rivero pledged P250 for every point he made this season, which was then matched by his handlers at Virtual Playground.

UP College of Human Kinetics Dean Kiko Diaz and booster Debbie Tolentino also followed suit, pledging P50 for every score to raise the total to P600 for every point.

Rivero scored a total of 257 points in the Fighting Maroons' championship run to raise P154,200 for his initiative.

More supporters also made their contributions, with Jeao Diaz of Sagittarian Agricultural Phils. Inc. from Isabela donating P30,000 to the cause, and Ilagan councilor Jayve Diaz giving out P15,800 to round the donation to P200,000.

UP Ikot Drivers Association president Cesar Santamaria received the donation as present for the turnover are Rivero's family, Virtual Playyground CEO Charlie Dy, and the other generous donors.

