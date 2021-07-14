Jaworksi among 10 to be enshrined in Philippine Sports Hall of Fame

BASKETBALL legend Robert Jaworski and nine other sports icons will be enshrined in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Football great Paulino Alcantara, famed swimmer Eric Buhain, track star Elma Muros-Posadas and bowler Arianne Cerdena will be elevated into the pantheon of Filipino sports icons in the event to be shown on PTV4 starting at 7 pm.

Joining the fourth batch of inductees since the Philippine Sports Commission established the PSHOF more than a decade ago are Dionisio Calvo (basketball and football coach), Gertrudes Lozada (swimming), Rogelio Onofre (athletics), and Olympic bronze medalist boxers Leopoldo Serantes and Roel Velasco.

“Congratulations to all the fourth batch of enshrines. These heroes and their achievements have become a source of pride and inspiration for us and the future generation of Filipinos,’’ said PSC Chairman William Ramirez, also the Chairman of the PSHOF.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino is vice-chairperson of the PSHOF Selection Committee.

“I definitely appreciate the work of the committee for this recognition of our sports heroes, which serves as an inspiration to all,’’ said Tolentino.

Games and Amusements Board Chairman Abraham Mitra and national sports association representatives Philippine Football Federation secretary general Ed Gastanes and Philcycling secretary general Billy Sumagui served as members of the selection committee along with Philippine Olympians Association president Akiko Thomson-Guevara and UAAP executive director Rene Andrei Saguisag Jr. as private group representatives.

“It was a journey of discovery. I would like to thank everyone for all their work. It is very enriching for me to be part of this. I am pleased with the choices of both the review and selection committees.” said Ramirez.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The 10 sports icons will receive P200,000 each plus a PSHOF trophy during the awarding ceremony.

The review committee is composed of members of the media – Ed Andaya (People's Tonight), Joe Antonio (People's Journal), Rey Bancod (Daily Tribune), Dodo Catacutan (Spin.ph), Quinito Henson (Philippine Star), Tessa Jazmines (Business Mirror, Larc&Asset PR), Jun Lomibao (Business Mirror) and Tito Talao (Manila Bulletin).

