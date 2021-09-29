Tributes pour in for Pacquiao as he officially announces retirement

IT’S THE end of an era.

Manny Pacquiao, who last fought Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in a faceoff last late last month, is officially stepping away from the ring.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today, I am announcing my retirement,” he said in a Facebook video announcing the momentous step.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

He added, “"As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the courage to change more lives.”

Pacquiao will now transfer all his fighting energies to the political arena, where he will be contending for the position of president of the Philippines in the 2022 elections.

On Twitter, tributes poured in saluting the 42-year-old boxer’s legendary career, which spanned 72 fights and 62 victories.

Continue reading below ↓

Pacquiao gave us some all-time classics

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Grateful for the memories

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Yes, including this memory

Continue reading below ↓

Boxers thank the legend, the inspiration

Continue reading below ↓

The people of Mexico salute one of their countrymen’s greatest foes!

Continue reading below ↓

Been a long time

Continue reading below ↓

This humorous tweet looks at a possible future

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.