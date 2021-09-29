Pacquiao formally retires from boxing after distinguished career

THE curtains finally fell on the career of one of boxing’s all-time greatest fighters.

Manny Pacquiao officially announced he’s retiring from the ring after a distinguished career that saw him become one of the most decorated and recognizable fighters in the rich history of prizefighting.

The 42-year-old ring legend and Philippine senator made the announcement on a pre-taped message Wednesday, exactly 10 days after declaring he’ll be running for the presidency in 2022.

"It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over today. I am announcing my retirement," said Pacquiao, wearing a lavander polo, in addressing boxing fans and the Filipino people in general during his nine-minute speech entitled 'Good by boxing.'

"I never thought that this day would come," he added. "As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world especially the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao.

"Goodbye, boxing.'

Pacquiao said boxing changed his life and the one that gave his family hope during the time when they were desperate.

"You gave me the chance to fight our way out of poverty. Becaus of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the chance to change more lives," said the teary-eyed Pacquiao.

"I just heard the final bell... Tapos na ang boxing."

