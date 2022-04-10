News And Trends

In Game 3, Bolts get the W… and netizens’ respect

by spin.ph staff
3 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

A SOLID game all throughout has gotten the respect of fans on both sides of the virtual bleachers, as Meralco takes back control of the series with a 83-74 win over the Gin Kings.

The Bolts had a solid showing on the floor, with Tony Bishop wrapping it up with 30 points while Chris Newsome chipped in with 20.

Game 3 drew the biggest crowd in the PBA’s new normal so far, with 16,104 spectators — mostly Kabarangays — cheering from the stands.

Online, the cheers were no less loud. But even so, many Ginebra fans begrudgingly gave this one to the Bolts.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    See the Twitter reactions here:

    Meralco gets the nod

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    An off night for the Gin Kings?

    Continue reading below ↓

    Ginebra fans stay positive

    Continue reading below ↓

    Itaga na yan sa bato

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again