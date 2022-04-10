Defense the name of game as Meralco takes Game 3 vs Ginebra

TONY Bishop and Chris Newsome put Meralco back in control of the PBA Governors Cup Finals after a gritty 83-74 victory over Barangay Ginebra in Game Three on Sunday at the packed Mall of Asia Arena.

Bishop and Newsome churned out double-doubles and nailed crucial baskets late in the match as the gritty Bolts bounced back from a Game 2 loss to take a 2-1 lead before 16,104 spectators, mostly Ginebra fans.

Game Four of the best-of-seven championship series is set on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum with the Bolts eyeing a commanding lead in their fourth finals face-off with Ginebra the past five years.

Bishop finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds, Newsome added 20 points and 11 points, while Allein Maliksi bounced back from a scoreless Game Two with 10 points including a basket that helped Meralco pull away in the final quarter.

Cliff Hodge also provided solid defense for the Bolts in a low-scoring Game Three.

Continue reading below ↓

“I sound like a broken record sometimes but both teams played really good defense tonight and you can tell that by the score. It was difficult to score out there and it was a matter of getting some stops and try to hold on as long as we could,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Bishop provided the highlight of the game with a dunk in the third period that brought the Bolts to a 77-71 lead in the fourth.

That was part of a 14-5 finish by the Bolts with Bishop converting another field goal with 3:06 left for an 81-74 lead before the defense held on.

Justin Brownlee had 19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and six blocks, while Christian Standhardinger had 17 points and six rebounds but Ginebra was limited to the lowest offensive output in the finals.

The scores:

Meralco 83 – Bishop 30, Newsome 20, Maliksi 10, Black 8, Almazan 6, Quinto 3, Banchero 2, Hugnatan 2, Hodge 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Barangay Ginebra 74 – Brownlee 19, Standhardinger 17, Tenorio 11, Thompson 11, Chan 9, Pinto 5, Devance 2, Tolentino 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 22-27; 40-48; 62-61; 83-74.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.