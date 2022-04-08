News And Trends

Tense Ginebra-Meralco Game 2 had netizens on the edge of their seats

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

A MERALCO rally got the Bolts close, but Ginebra prevailed, 99-93, to tie up the Finals series in the heated Mall of Asia battlefield.

Brownlee delivered as the clock winded down, and even drew cheers with a reverberating dunk after filching the rock from Chris Banchero.

Still, for a long stretch it was anyone's game, as Meralco overcame a huge Gin Kings lead and even got to within two in the fourth frame.

For fans reacting to the game online, it was a tense 48 minutes of basketball.

    Game 2 was a real nailbiter

    Praise for these never-say-die fighters

    Hodge on the spotlight

    Anyare

    Feel the love for Chris Banchero

    Double dipping!

    Para mapayapa sa bahay

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

