Ginebra turns back Meralco fightback, levels PBA Finals at 1-all

JUSTIN Brownlee nailed the crucial shots late as Barangay Ginebra survived a Meralco fightback to take Game Two, 99-93, on Friday night in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Brownlee flirted with a triple double as he finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists for the Gin Kings, who evened the best-of-seven finals series at one win apiece despite nearly squandering leads as big as 20 points.

Under pressure from a whirlwind Meralco comeback led by Tony Bishop and youngster Aaron Black, Ginebra turned to its resident import to seal the deal.

Brownlee provided the highlight of the game, stealing the ball from Chris Banchero and scoring on a two-hand slam to the delight of most of the mostly pro-Ginebra 12,248 spectators inside the stadium with 1:22 left in the game.

That slam enabled the Kings to grab a 96-91 lead, just a few minutes after the Bolts came within two points on a gallant effort led by Bishop and Black.

Before the dunk, Brownlee also scored on a three-point play with 4:54 left in the fourth to extend the lead to 94-86, capping a 6-0 run to regain control of the contest.

The Ginebra import made up for his Game One performance where he shot just 7-of-20 from the field, his worst outing, shooting-wise, in the conference, as the Gin Kings made it a series entering Game 3 on Sunday.

