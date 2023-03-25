News And Trends

Volleyball community reacts to back-to-back La Salle wins vs NU

by John Mark Garcia
Just now
Reactions to La Salle win vs NU
PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team | Twitter

THE De La Salle Lady Spikers just completed a once unthinkable feat in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament — defeat National University twice in straight sets.

The back-to-back statement victories caught the attention of the volleyball community online — from ex-UAAP stars, former Lady Spikers, and a renowned Lasallian alumnus.

See their reaction to the Taft side's big win here:

Reactions to La Salle vs NU UAAP volleyball game

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team | Twitter

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again