Volleyball community reacts to back-to-back La Salle wins vs NU

THE De La Salle Lady Spikers just completed a once unthinkable feat in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament — defeat National University twice in straight sets.
The back-to-back statement victories caught the attention of the volleyball community online — from ex-UAAP stars, former Lady Spikers, and a renowned Lasallian alumnus.
See their reaction to the Taft side's big win here:
Reactions to La Salle vs NU UAAP volleyball game
