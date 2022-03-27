Ginebra's late turnover leaves netizens ruing blown chance

A DOWN-the-wire victory by NLEX got hearts racing, both online and among the 13,000-strong contingent who showed up to watch the Gin Kings take on the Road Warriors in their semis battle.
As the Yeng Guiao-coached team got the upper hand, 86-85, “NLEX” and “Ginebra” trended in the Philippine Twitter charts.
Several reactions homed in on the Tinyente himself, who scored the last basket for the Gin Kings.
Reactions to the late turnover
Still, what a series!
Di ko kayang tanggapin! Sabay cross arms
At least 13K-strong sa attendance
Family feud
Looking forward to Wednesday!
