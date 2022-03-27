Ginebra's late turnover leaves netizens ruing blown chance

A DOWN-the-wire victory by NLEX got hearts racing, both online and among the 13,000-strong contingent who showed up to watch the Gin Kings take on the Road Warriors in their semis battle.

As the Yeng Guiao-coached team got the upper hand, 86-85, “NLEX” and “Ginebra” trended in the Philippine Twitter charts.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

Several reactions homed in on the Tinyente himself, who scored the last basket for the Gin Kings.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reactions to the late turnover

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Still, what a series!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Di ko kayang tanggapin! Sabay cross arms

Continue reading below ↓

At least 13K-strong sa attendance

Family feud

Continue reading below ↓

Looking forward to Wednesday!

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.