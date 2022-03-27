Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NLEX relies on Clark's steal, three-point play to stun Ginebra

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    NLEX import Cameron Clark played the hero's role in Game Three.

    NLEX lived to fight another day, pulling off a thrilling 86-85 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game Three to extend their PBA Governors Cup semifinal series on Sunday night.

    Import Cameron Clark intercepted an LA Tenorio pass in the backcout then completed an and 1 off a Justin Brownler foul for an 86-83 lead with seven seconds to play before 13,272 fans at the MOA Arena - the league's biggest crowd in the pandemic.

    NLEX stays alive

    Without a timeout, the Kings failed to go for a game-tying three and settled for a two by Tenorio and NLEX merely let the split second tick away to cut Ginebra's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-five semifinal series.

    Game 4 is set on Wednesday.

      "As I told my players, all we wanted was to avoid the embarrassment of being swept in this series," said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao after the great escape.

      "But not that we're here, we'll try to extend the series."

