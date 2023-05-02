Mon Fernandez releases second series of basketball cards

RAMON Fernandez has released another series of basketball cards following the success of the initial release last year.

The second series features cards that had the four-time PBA MVP wearing the colors of the Philippine national team, Beer Hausen, and Purefoods.

Fernandez said the second series was released in response to the overwhelming demand for the cards that were initially released as a fund-raising activity for the Ramon S. Fernandez Sports and Youth Development Foundation.

“The first edition consisted of San Miguel, Toyota, and Tanduay [cards]. We launched that last October at naubos ‘yung first edition that’s why due to a couple of demands, we came up with the Series Two,” said Fernandez during the launch of the second series at the Hobby Stadium in Quezon City.

“Very happy indeed. Hindi ko akalain na mauubos agad. Nakakatuwa. We even have friends from abroad na umorder pa nga. Marami pa rin ang nagre-request,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez said the idea of making the basketball cards was hatched by a friend who wanted to help the foundation raise funds.

“Nung itinayo ko ‘yung foundation, nag-uusap kami ng fund-raising activities. ‘Yung isang barkada namin, isang card collector ng NBA cards. He has been broaching the idea to me. Sabi ko ‘Meron bang bibili niyan?’… Ginawa namin and true enough, nabenta naman lahat, said Fernandez.

Fernandez said proceeds of the second series of cards will go entirely to the sports foundation.

For more information, contact 0968-8968998 or visit www.rsfsydf.com.

