Amusing Philip Cezar-Mon Fernandez banter sets mood in Toyota-Crispa 'reunification'

THEY were the greatest of rivals in the PBA more than four decades ago.

But on this night, there was no feeling of animosity, just chill and laughter as four-time MVP Ramon Fernandez and Philip Cezar, himself an MVP winner and one of the greatest defenders in league history, shared centerstage.

Their moment together best described the atmosphere in the event – an informal gathering labelled as a reunification for the two iconic teams that tussled in perhaps the greatest rivalry in all of Philippine basketball.

PHOTO: gerry ramos

Long before the rivalry between the two iconic dynasties in league history died down, members of both fabled teams gathered to reminisce about the past and had a good laugh about it.

Cezar and Fernandez best personified them.

The 6-foot-3 Cezar, the long-armed, finesse forward of Crispa, mentioned his bragging rights of having beaten the 6-foot-6 Fernandez in the 1979 One-on-One Challenge.

“Tinalo ko ito ng one-on-one, kaming dalawa, walang daya, wala lahat, kita tinalo ko siya. Yun lang ang puwede kong ipagmalaki sa kanya. The rest sa kanya na,” said Cezar, sending into laughter those who were present at the Alfresco Covered Court at Chino Roces Ave.

“Tinalo ko yung pinakamagaling sa PBA.”

Fernandez, who joined Cezar on stage while the former San Juan City vice mayor was saying his piece, immediately locked arm with his Crispa rival.

“Alam ninyo bakit ganito ang hawak ko sa kanya?” Fernandez asked the audience.

“Kasi nung gina-guwardiyahan niya ako, ganito ang hawak niya sa akin,” added the Toyota big man, bringing the house down.

Cezar was made to introduce Fernandez, who he referred to as ‘yung naka-orange,’ in obvious reference to the color of shirt the PBA’s record holder in all-time scoring was wearing.

To which Fernandez quickly countered, ‘Hanggang ngayon naka-green ka pa rin,” alluding of course, to the popular color of the Crispa playing jersey.

When he finally introduced Fernandez, Cezar just made everything casual, saying, ‘Mon, halika na rito.’

The banter between the two of the greatest players in PBA history set the light mood of the gathering, in stark contrast to the usual pressure and tense situation that typified every Toyota-Crispa game during the first decade of the league.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Time heals all wounds, as they say, and Crispa players getting invited in a Toyota reunion is one concrete proof the rivalry is all in the past now.

“Tapos na po 'yung rivalry,” stressed former Toyota champion coach Dante Silverio, who was the gracious host of the event. “Ngayon po ay panahon ng pagkakaibigan, di ba.”

Cezar’s bosom buddy Fortunato ‘Atoy’ Co and Freddie Hubalde, represented the Crispa franchise in the affair that serves as a prelude to a grand reunion by the Redmanizers in December, where they will have as special guests the Toyota Tamaraws.

“Gusto naming mangyari is mag usap-usap kami regarding doon sa bigger event na gagawin on December. And God willing, we’ll all be here,” said Gil Cortez, the very first PBA Rookie of the Year, who was among the prime movers of the Toyota Tamaraws’ 50th year grand reunion last February.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial also graced the event and vowed to help the Crispa-Toyota reunification meet become possible.

Former Toyota players present other than Fernandez and Cortez were Rodolfo ‘Ompong’ Segura, Oscar Rocha, Paul Herrera, Emer Legaspi, Ed Cordero, Ed Camus, Ulysses Rodriguez and brother Arlene Rodriguez, along with Joseph Galonga.