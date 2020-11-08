News And Trends

Piolo Pascual shows love, support for Gretchen Ho's donate-a-bike drive

by Kate Reyes
Just now
PHOTO: Gretchen Ho/Twitter

SUNDAY afternoon was all smiles for former volleyball player and television personality Gretchen Ho as her months-long #DonateABikeSaveAJob initiative once again received support from Piolo Pascual.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

The 43-year-old actor donated a total of 200 bikes to Ho's drive, and her team is giving away half of that donated set today.

Ho shared the good news through a tweet that included photos of herself and the veteran actor in conversation.

Continue reading below ↓

It was only last Friday that Ho donated the 500th bicycle from her campaign.

Blessings continued to pour in over the weekend for the project with Pascual's new donations.

Her project began in early August this year as she saw how the lockdown halted the usual transportation measures for daily workers and frontliners.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Gretchen Ho/Twitter

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again