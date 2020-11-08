Piolo Pascual shows love, support for Gretchen Ho's donate-a-bike drive

SUNDAY afternoon was all smiles for former volleyball player and television personality Gretchen Ho as her months-long #DonateABikeSaveAJob initiative once again received support from Piolo Pascual.

The 43-year-old actor donated a total of 200 bikes to Ho's drive, and her team is giving away half of that donated set today.

Ho shared the good news through a tweet that included photos of herself and the veteran actor in conversation.

It was only last Friday that Ho donated the 500th bicycle from her campaign.

Blessings continued to pour in over the weekend for the project with Pascual's new donations.

Her project began in early August this year as she saw how the lockdown halted the usual transportation measures for daily workers and frontliners.

