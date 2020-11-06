Gretchen Ho donates 500th bike to tearful ex-construction worker

A LITTLE more than three months after she announced that she would give away 50 bikes to people in need, sports personality Gretchen Ho’s project has gone way beyond its modest starting goals.

As of today, Ho has donated 500 bikes to retrenched workers and frontliners.

The recipient of the 500th bike for the #DonateABikeSaveAJob project was former construction worker Eric Jimenez. Ho’s co-workers had spotted him with a cardboard sign along Katipunan Avenue, soliciting cars and passers-by for help.

“Construction worker po ako,” read part of Jimenez’s cardboard sign in a photo shared by Ho on her Instagram account. “Isa po ako sa nawalan ng trabaho ngayong pandemic na to. May dalawa po akong anak.”

They endorsed him to Ho, who later donated the 500th bicycle of her project (as well as a helmet and protective vest) to the tearful ex-construction worker. She gave him a light blue Bidder folding bike. Her co-workers — the ABS-CBN cameramen who met Jimenez in Katipunan — also pitched in to give him groceries and a sidecar.

“Mangiyak-ngiyak nga si Kuya nung natanggap niya yung bisikleta. Nagkaroon kasi siya nang kaunting puhunan para magbenta ng softdrinks pero hindi rin daw masyadong tumubo dahil sa bagyong Rolly,” Ho wrote on her caption.

She also revealed that Jimenez was planning to use the bike to sell barbecue.

Reflecting on her project, Ho said: “Ano bang takeaway ko sa pamimigay namin ng bisikleta? More than the bike itself, LAKAS NG LOOB at PAG-ASA ang tunay na nakukuha nila, na kakayanin nilang makipagsapalaran sa hirap ng buhay ngayong pandemya.”

As she puts it, quite rightly, “Work = human dignity.”

The project has been active since August. Since she first began giving away her bikes, celebrities like Piolo Pascual and corporate entities like Power Mac Center have pitched in to donate bikes, give equipment, or to raise funds for her advocacy.

Earlier this year, SPIN Life was able to interview the very first recipient of Gretchen Ho’s bike project.

Roller blade delivery boy Kean Ramos told us at the time, “Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat ng sumuporta, bumili ng tinda ko, at sa lahat ng tumulong, at nagnais tumulong, pati sa lahat ng na-inspire ko at lahat ng naging kasangkapan ni God.”

