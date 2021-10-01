Tap will offer all Pinoy vs Pinoy B.League games for P199

WITH the promising lineup of Filipino players suiting up for this season of the Japan Basketball League, there's no question Pinoy fans are chomping at the bit to witness the action any way they can.

Luckily, the B.League has heard them. Earlier this week, it has announced its partnership with Tap Digital Media Ventures, which will provide a live telecast of 51 games throughout the season.

For a subscription price of P199, Filipinos can now watch the action live via the TapSports channel (Pay TV) or the TapGo mobile application available both on Android and iOS.

TapDMV representative Rely San Agustin revealed that their team handpicked all the Filipino games, and around five playoff matches to be aired in the Philippines.

"We are here to provide our Pinoy basketball viewers front-row action," he said in a mini presser on Friday morning.

B.League games will kick off tomorrow, October 2

Eight Filipino players are up for the act in the B.League's 2021-22 season with Thirdy Ravena for his second season with the San-En NeoPhoenix, his brother Kiefer Ravena for Shiga Lakestars, Bobby Ray Parks of Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, Kobe Paras of Niigata Albirex BB, Dwight Ramos of Toyama Grouses, and Javi Gomez de Liaño of Ibaraki Robots.

In addition, Juan Gomez de Liaño of Earthfriends Tokyo Z and Kemark Carino of Aomori Wat's will also play in the second division.

Tap will begin airing the B.League games starting tomorrow (October 2). The first Pinoy vs. Pinoy clash will happen as the Ravena brothers brawl at 4:05 PM (Manila time) in San-En and Shiga's opening match.

Here are the exact schedules for the first two Ravena vs. Ravena faceoffs:

October 2 (Saturday) 16:05 – Shiga Lakestars (Kiefer Ravena) vs San-En NeoPhoenix (Thirdy Ravena)

October 3 (Sunday) 13:35 - Shiga Lakestars (K. Ravena) vs San-En NeoPhoenix (T. Ravena)

San Agustin also revealed that premium subscriptions will also provide action on other sports like the Australian National Basketball League (where Kai Sotto is suiting up), tennis, and F1 motorsport racing, among others.

