LOOK: Army personnel distribute relief goods to Valenzuela residents

by Jerome Ascano
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

MEMBERS of the Philippine Army saved their best for the last day of the month as they distributed relief goods in a barangay in Valenzuela City on Thursday.

Army personnel overcame the blazing heat as they handed out food packs donated by the Asian Development Bank and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to residents in Barangay Gen. T. de Leon in Valenzuela City, April 30, 2020.

That relief efforts are part of the army’s Bayan Bayanihan Project while Metro Manila and other part of the Luzon are still under Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Check out the shots taken by SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño.

