LOOK: Army frontliners stay COVID-19-free through decontamination

By ALDRIN CARANGALAN

RIGHT after the declaration of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Luzon, the Philippine Army deployed thousands of its soldiers as frontliners to man our major roads and checkpoints, maintain peace and order, assist others with their travel through its Libreng Pasakay and help distribute relief goods to the poorest sectors of our population. Doing it on a daily basis exposed them to a higher risk of getting the coronavirus or Covid-19. It's a big task that requires enormous amount of planning and safety procedures and protocols. The question is, how do they secure the health of their soldiers whilst fighting the spread of the virus?

The Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear or CRBN Platoon of the Philippine Army holds not just the answer, but also offers the peace of mind of our soldiers to lessen their worries of being infected. They mounted the Mass Decontamination Facility, a specified area where all frontline soldiers are mandated to undergo every day.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It's a tedious process but worth having. According to CBRN Troops, it was placed strategically to accommodate our troops coming from their duties and before going to their bunks to rest. Their decontaminating process starts with the trucks and Army vehicles that transports their personnel. There are tents to sanitize their rifles and equipment necessary for their mission, their uniforms, and the soldiers themselves. They use specialized solutions to kill the virus that they might get after a long day exposure. It also serves as a cleansing zone for their soldiers to change their clothes before they rest and ready again for duties the next day.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Mass Decontamination Facility is a part of the Philippine Army's hollistic approach to keep its personnel from COVID-19 while performing their primary duty amid this global pandemic.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓