PBA Twitter makes up for canceled games with throwback trivia posts

by John Paulo Aguilera
2 hours ago
PHOTO: PBA Twitter

Shortly after the PBA postponed the 2020 Philippine Cup and Season 45 due to the coronavirus pandemic, social media head Mich Flores assured fans that the league would stay active online.

"As for the suspension of the games, may mga ilalabas pa rin kami, marami kaming naka-ready dito," she said in an interview with SPIN Life, days before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon. "May mga content pa rin kahit postponed."

True enough, the PBA has started rolling out social media content to fill, as best as they can, the basketball void left by the sports standstill.

From quotable "Sino ang may sabi?" quotes to nostalgic "Balikan natin!" posts, the league's official Twitter account has 45 years worth of throwback trivia to cover the next few weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown:

SEE ALSO
PHOTO: PBA Twitter

