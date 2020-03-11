Even with canceled games, PBA to keep the ball rolling through social media content

FOR fans looking forward to the Philippine Cup, today's announcement of an indefinite suspension of all PBA games must have been disheartening.

Still, there may be some small (screen) consolation: the PBA’s social media team is promising uninterrupted content and updates.

“As for the suspension of the games, may mga ilalabas pa rin kami, marami kaming naka-ready dito. May mga content pa rin kahit postponed,” the PBA’s social media head Mich Flores shared with SPIN Life.

The league had earlier announced that they will establish a stronger social media presence come 45th season.

It's not just Philippine Cup games that are affected by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Marcial announced that the league's historical road show exhibit that was supposed to tour the country is also postponed, as well as the Batang PBA basketball clinics.

Only the social media activities are to push through, "at ‘yung documentary [na] ipapalabas sa PBA Rush,” Marcial said.

On the screens of mobile phones, tablets, and computers, the PBA will still remain reachable. Fans could still expect some brand new content as the social media team will utilize their resources to bring updates.

“Gagalangin namin ‘yung mga team guidelines pero kung pwede pa rin kami pumunta sa practices, vi-visit pa rin to get updates from the teams,” Flores added.