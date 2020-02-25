PBA aims to highlight past stars to present generation in road exhibit

NOW on its 45th season, the Philippine Basketball Association is eager to make a stronger mark to the Filipino sports community - especially the younger generation - in an early buildup toward its golden anniversary in 2025.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced on Tuesday that the league has been working on a road show exhibit showcasing the league’s highlights from 1975, its founding date, to the present.

“One whole year natin icecelebrate ang 45th season, magkakaroon tayo ng exhibit na iikot sa buong bansa. Laman non ‘yung from 1975 hanggang present. Ipapakita natin sila para malaman ng mga bata ngayon kung paano nagsimula ang PBA,” he shared with SPIN.PH. “Meron kasing iba na pag tinanong mo kung kilala mo yung player na sobrang sikat at magaling, isasagot sa’yo ‘hindi po’, so gusto kong makita nila gaano sila kagaling noon.”

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial wants to re-introduce PBA icons, including Johnny Abarrientos, to the younger generation.

The show is expected to launch in April during the PBA’s month-long anniversary celebration, somewhere in Metro Manila, and is to revolve around the country – reaching out to the provinces in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Malaking bagay ito kasi dito tayo nagsimula, sila ang nagpakilala sa PBA, kung hindi dahil sa mga efforts nila, wala tayo ngayon. Marapat silang mabigyan man lang ng karangalan, man lang sa kanila na sila talaga ang pundasyon ng PBA,” Marcial said.

Aside from the visual exhibition, the PBA has also been working on documentaries it has compiled from their founding date which is to air on PBA Rush TV and to be posted on their social media platforms starting April this year.

“Meron din tayong Rush TV sa Cignal, magkakaroon ng segment ‘yung dati, ngayon, and future players ng PBA, ilalabas din natin ito sa social media,” the Commissioner added.

Marcial also said that starting 2020, the PBA activities would be closely documented as they plan on making a year-long highlight starting this year until their 50th in 2025.