Ex-PBA player Mac Cardona jailed for serious physical injuries case

FORMER PBA player Mark Cardona was arrested on Thursday for the charge of serious physical injuries by the Mandaluyong City Police.

In a statement, the Mandaluyong City Police Station said it nabbed the 39-year old player on an arrest warrant issued by Judge Ma. Victoria Q. Padilla-Awid of the MTC Branch 116 of Taguig City dated January 25, 2021.

Details of the case were not released by police although Cardona was involved in a parking lot fight at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City in February last year.

[See Viral video shows Mac Cardona figure in parking lot brawl]

Police said Cardona is detained at the Custodial Facility Unit of the Mandaluyong City Police Station, awaiting to be presented in court.

Mandaluyong Police also released Cardona’s mugshot on its Facebook page.

In the video of that brawl outside a BGC bar that went viral on February 2020, Cardona was seen throwing punches and kicking at least three persons who do not appear to be fighting back.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was just the latest in a number of off-the-court controversies involving the former De La Salle standout, who was arrested in 2018 for allegedly injuring his live-in partner and a drug overdose in 2016.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Last January, Cardona appeared to be on his way back to the court after he announced on his social media account that he will play for Gensan in the MPBL, although that post has since been deleted.