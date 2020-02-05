LOOK: Viral video shows Mac Cardona figuring in fight outside club

MAC Cardona once again found himself in hot water as videos circulating on Facebook and other social media platforms show him figuring in a fight outside a club at Bonifacio Global City.

The controversial 38-year-old was seen throwing punches and landing kicks against at least three persons in the parking area of Uptown Parade at BGC.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Spin.ph has tried to get Cardona's side but he has yet to respond as of posting time.

The veteran guard, who spent 12 seasons in the PBA, has recently parted ways with San Juan Knights-Go for Gold in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) last January, citing personal reasons for his departure.

It was clear the former De La Salle standout was the aggressor and was not under attack at any point in the short viral video.

The fight was just the latest controversy that Cardona has figured in. Back in 2016, he was rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose in an apparent suicide attempt.

He was also arrested in 2018 for injuring his live-in partner.