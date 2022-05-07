PBA legend Alvin Patrimonio digs in for biggest battle of his life

ALVIN Patrimonio swore his late father would have been the first to discourage him from seeking a political post this coming national elections.

“Ayaw niya talaga na tumakbo ako for public service. Pero alam ko rin naman naiintindihan niya ako,” said the retired PBA great, who is seeking the mayoralty post of Cainta City in the May 9 elections.

It’s his desire to help his constituents that finally convinced the 55-year-old Patrimonio to run after shunning previous offers for him to seek public office.

Patrimonio, a long-time resident of Cainta even back during his playing days, will be up against lawyer Ellen Nieto, wife of incumbent Johnielle ‘Kit’ Nieto, who is on his final term of office.

Just the same, as respect to his father Angel Patrimonio, a former member of the Jose Rizal University varsity team that won the 1952-53 NCAA championship, the four-time PBA MVP made sure he got the blessing first of his mother, the former Ophelia Vergara, before deciding to run as Cainta mayor.

“Nagpaalam naman ako sa kanya,” said Patrimonio.

The current team manager of Magnolia Hotshots is seeking to become the latest PBA great to become a city mayor. Back in 2019, former MVP Vergel Meneses won the mayoralty post in the province of Bulakan, Bulacan.

