Lacson plays down Duterte talk of 'martial law-like' lockdown over rise in ECQ violations

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson played down President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent warning of a martial law-like lockdown due to the rise of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) violators.

Lacson believes Duterte was just underlining his reminder to the public about staying home and practicing social distancing while outside during the ECQ in the hopes of finally seeing a decline in coronavirus cases.

Military and police have implemented stricter measures in the wake of an increase in human and vehicle traffic despite the ECQ in place.

But Lacson insisted it’s not necessarily a military takeover.

“Hindi,” Lacson said in a DWIZ radio interview on Saturday. “Ang remark na ginawa ni PRRD, to emphasize ang disiplina. Kasi ‘di naman ito sinabi niyang martial law tayo.”

“Yan din ang sinasabi natin kasi hanggang ngayon steady pa ang climb,” he added. “Hindi pa tayo maka-imagine na magfa-flatten ang curve. Walang-wala pa tayo roon kasi unang-una wala pa tayong massive testing.”

Duterte made his remarks in a recorded public address on Thursday night.

“I’m just asking for your disiplina. Kasi pag ayaw ninyo, ayaw ninyong maniwala, mag-take over nag military pati ang pulis. I’m ordering them now to be ready. Sila na. Parang martial law na rin. Mamili kayo.”